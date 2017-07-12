Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town youngster Rekeil Pyke has joined SkyBet League Two side Port Vale on a season-long loan deal.

The 19-year-old striker joins after training with Michael Brown and his squad and featuring in Saturday's 6-0 win at Kidsgrove, in which he scored two second-half goals.

Town have an option to recall the 19 year-old during the January transfer window with his loan deal set to run until May 31, 2018.

Pyke joined the club at Under-12 level from local side Rothwell Juniors and progressed through the Academy ranks before spending the last two seasons in Frankie Bunn's Under-23 side.

Last season he netted seven times in 18 starts across the Professional Development League and Premier League Cup while also taking in loan spells at Vanarama National League side Wrexham AFC and SkyBet League Two outfit Colchester United.