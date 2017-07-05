Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Tareiq Holmes-Dennis has joined SkyBet League One outfit Portsmouth on a season-long loan deal ahead of the 2017/18 campaign.

The 21 year-old’s deal runs until 31 May 2018, although Town have the ability to recall the left-back in January 2018.

Holmes-Dennis joined the Terriers last August for an undisclosed fee from League 1 side Charlton Athletic before going on to make 11 starts and four substitute appearances for the club last term.

He will now newly-promoted Portsmouth managed by the experienced Kenny Jackett after the South Coast side were crowned SkyBet League 2 champions last season.