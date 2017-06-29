Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town's transfer negotiations for Steve Mounie and Aaron Mooy are on-going – but the Examiner believes there is still work to be done.

Earlier reports from France suggested Montpellier striker Mounie was set to be unveiled by the club for a record transfer fee of £11.5m earlier today.

However these appear hasty in their assumption with Town supporters left to play a patient waiting game for any such proposed transfer to be finalised.

A deal of such magnitude would be a first for the football club, whose purchase of Belgian forward Laurent Depoitre for a believed fee of £3.5m from Porto last Friday smashed the previous best of £1.8m shelled out for Christopher Schindler last summer.

Not only is any such move for the highly-rated 22-year-old (West Ham United and Fulham have also expressed an interest) unchartered territory for Town but the sudden passing of Montpellier President Louis Nicollin this afternoon could also be another factor in concluding any potential deal.

It is believed the flamboyant French entrepreneur has died from a heart-attack on his 74th birthday after complaining of chest pains while dining out at a restaurant.

A tweet on Montpellier's official twitter account has confirmed the death saying:"It was with immense sadness that we learned of the death of our President".

Meanwhile, Aaron Mooy's permanent move to the club from Manchester City is also now able to move forward with the player back in the country following Australia's exit from the Confederations Cup on Sunday.

A £10m transfer was brokered between the two clubs in principle earlier this month ahead of Mooy jetting off to Russia for the tournament.