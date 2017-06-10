Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Danny Ward believes he could see off Gareth Bale in a foot race after reflecting on his celebrations following Huddersfield Town's play-off semi-final at Hillsborough.

The Liverpool goalkeeper saved Fernando Forestieri's crucial fifth penalty in the penalty shootout, sending Town into the play-off final at Wembley.

The keeper proceeded to run the length of the pitch to celebrate in front of the travelling Town fans, out-pacing all of his Town teammates.

And the keeper now thinks he could give Real Madrid superstar Gareth Bale a run for his money.

Ward joked to Wales Online: “I reckon I could see Bale off, though I couldn't do that to him, his value would go down!

"In fairness, everyone else had played 120 minutes and I'd been walking in a six yard radius so I had more in the tank.”

Ward went on to speak about his "crazy year", in which he started a first match for Wales in Euro 2016 after a historic qualifying campaign, before going on to achieve promotion with the Terriers.

He said: “Playing against Slovakia was one of the best things that happened to me. It was unexpected but a special, special day.

“It's been a crazy year, to be involved in a historic qualifying, to play in the Euros and then go to little old Huddersfield and get promoted so it's been a fairytale year for me.

“Once you've played in those big games, you have the experience and know-how, things like when to calm the game down when you're going into the lion's den like in Serbia. Little things you pick up from playing in those big games, and if it came to it I'd be ready.”

Ward's Wales take on Serbia in Belgrade on Sunday, with the Chris Coleman's men in need of a victory to close the gap on Serbia and the Republic of Ireland in Group D.