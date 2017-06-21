Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

As the opening of the transfer window moves ever closer , fans up and down the country are continually looking for signs players are on their way to their clubs.

And Huddersfield Town supporters are no exception with a raft of players linked to the club since sealing promotion to the Premier League with victory over Reading FC in the Play-Off final.

One of the most-eagerly anticipated potential moves is the return of Izzy Brown , after his successful loan deal from Chelsea at the end of last season.

The 20-year-old was a key component to Town's promotion success with a number of media outlets claiming he is in talks over a permanent £8.5m deal.

However, the Examiner believe this is wide of the mark with a loan switch most likely but with the majority of players still on summer vacation, nothing is imminent at the current time.

But after posting a view of his holiday location on June 16, Brown took to his twitter @izzyjaybrown again yesterday to post a cryptic tweet saying 'Always Smile' alongside a photo of himself in the Wembley changing room after the Play-Off win.

Does this mean thoughts of a return to West Yorkshire are at the forefront of his mind or is he just nostalgically reminiscing?

Town fans will be hoping it is the former and not the latter - what do you think of the tweet? We can all live in hope can't we...