Chelsea defender David Luiz could be set for a shock move to London rivals Arsenal, according to the Daily Express.

It follows reports in the Daily Mail that Real Madrid and Juventus were looking to swoop for the 30-year-old defender in next month's transfer window.

Speculation is rife the Brazilian is set to depart Stamford Bridge following reports of a fall-out with manager Antonio Conte after a defeat to Roma in the Champions League back October.

Following from yesterday's reports that Wilfried Zaha could be heading to Chelsea, the Daily Mirror says Manchester City and Arsenal are joining the hunt to snare the Crystal Palace forward, who has a price tag of around £40m.

In other news, Inter Milan are said to be interested in signing Henrikh Mkhitaryan from Manchester United, the Daily Mail reports.

The Armenian has fallen out of favour at Old Trafford and the club will ask for at least £35m for the midfielder, the paper said.

But the Independent reports Borussia Dortmund are interested in bringing the 28-year-old back to his former club.

Meanwhile, Danny Ings and Harry Arter are in the sights of West Ham United, claims the Daily Star.

David Moyes will look to land Arter from AFC Bournemouth for £15m and bring Ings, who has previously been linked to Huddersfield Town, from Liverpool as a replacement for Andre Ayew.

And finally, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang had been linked to a number of top European clubs in recent months, but the Daily Mirror reports he has signed a new contract with Borussia Dortmund keeping him at the German side until 2021.