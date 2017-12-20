The video will start in 8 Cancel

Manchester United are plotting a £90m move for Chelsea star Eden Hazard, according to the Sun .

It has been reported in Spain the Belgian international was in "advanced negotiations" with Real Madrid, but Jose Mourinho is keen on bringing the 26-year-old to Old Trafford.

Meanwhile, Olivier Giroud could well be on his way out of the Emirates, according to the Daily Mirror .

The centre-forward wants more game time as he bids to make the World Cup in Russia and his agent has reportedly said he will consider his future next month as the transfer window opens.

Another player reported to be leaving Arsenal is Theo Walcott, with new Everton boss Sam Allardyce looking to hand the striker a fresh start at Goodison Park, reports the Daily Mirror .

Steven N'Zonzi is also on Allardyce's shopping list, but will have to fend off interest from Arsenal and West Ham United, the paper says.

David Luiz's future makes the papers for a third day in a row as the Shields Gazette report Newcastle United want to take the 30-year-old on loan from Chelsea.

Earlier this week, the Daily Express said Arsenal were considering making a move for the defender while the Daily Mail said Real Madrid and Juventus are looking at making an offer.

And finally, Brighton & Hove Albion have renewed their interest in striker Ze Luis, according to the Sun .

The Seagulls have already bid £5m for the Cape Verde international and will make a second move, the paper said.