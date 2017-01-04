Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town will be at the centre of much transfer speculation this month after their incredible first half of the season.

Town sit in fourth spot with 21 matches of the season to go - last year the Terriers were sat 18th after the same number of games.

Supporters are keen for the club to bring in an extra striker to bolster their attacking options, but would allow four players to leave the club this month.

The fans voted for Dean Whitehead to be sold - just - with 46.4 per cent allowing the midfielder to leave the club this month.

Only 40 per cent wanted to keep Ivan Paurevic, who has played just 50 minutes of first-team football since joining Town from FC Ufa for a reported £100,000 in the summer.

Under 40 per cent of supporters voted to keep Harry Bunn and Joel Murphy at the club.

Sean Scannell is wanted by 55 per cent of fans who voted in our poll, but the rest of the players all score over 70 per cent.

Christopher Schindler leads the way with 97.6 per cent of fans wanting to keep the influential German centre-back, with Jonathan Hogg, Chris Lowe, Michael Hefele and Tommy Smith all also scoring over 95 per cent.

Here are the full results: