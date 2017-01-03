Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The January transfer window is upon us and Huddersfield Town - along with their Championship rivals - will be looking to strengthen their squads ahead of the second half of the season.

Town fans are in agreement that a striker is needed at the John Smith's Stadium , with former employee Danny ward linked with the role .

In terms of outgoings, Dean Whitehead and Harry Bunn have been linked with moves to Wigan and Barnsley respectively , but it has been relatively quiet around Town so far.

There is still plenty of time to go however, and Town are determined to leave the January transfer window with a strong squad to challenge for promotion.

But who do you think should be sold from the current crop?

Have your say by voting to keep or sell Town's permanent players with our gadget.