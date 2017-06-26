Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Former Huddersfield Town goalkeeper Nico Vaesen believes new signing Laurent Depoitre is "very well suited" to English football.

Town broke their transfer record to sign the forward from Porto last week, with the undisclosed fee believed to be around the £3.5m mark.

And Belgian stopper Vaesen - who spent most of his career in his homeland - believes his countryman will be a great fit for Town as they embark on their first ever Premier League season.

“He’s a good player and did really well in Belgium,” Vaesen told htafc.com.

“A lot of teams looked at him and wanted his signature before he went to Porto, unfortunately that move didn’t quite work out for him.

“He’s very well suited to English football in my opinion; he’s big, strong and has a yard of pace to get away from defenders.

“He’s a good target man and can bring in players around him; I think he will help the team progress.”

The 47-year-old went on to talk of his joy when Huddersfield Town achieved promotion to the top flight for the first time in 45 years.

He said: “I was absolutely delighted when I watched Huddersfield Town win promotion to the Premier League!

“Unfortunately, I didn’t manage to attend the game, but I watched it on TV and I was just jumping for joy to be honest.

“I know a lot of the staff at the club really well and I remember popping in to see them a few weeks before the Final so I’m delighted for them as well.

“I’m also really happy for Huddersfield Town fans, they are real supporters!

“During my time at Town and even when we went through the dark times the fans were never negative, they always stayed behind the team; they deserve this success.”