Is there less chance of interest in Nahki Wells as Championship rivals swoop for others?

Two of Huddersfield Town's rivals who have been heavily linked to the Bermudian have signed other forwards over the last few days

Nahki Wells in training for Huddersfield Town at Canalside - but will he stay with the Terriers?
Two of Nahki Well's potential suitors have moved to sign other centre-forwards over the weekend – which can only be seen as good news for Huddersfield Town fans.

Both Newcastle United and Derby County have been linked with the Bermudian forward during the last month but both clubs interest may have cooled now they have purchased Daryl Murphy from Ipswich Town and Matej Vydra from Watford respectively.

Republic of Ireland international Murphy joins the Magpies on a two-year deal for an undisclosed fee after sitting out the Suffolk sides' 1-0 win over Preston North End at the weekend.

Matej Vydra has joined Derby County from Watford for a club record £8 million.
Meanwhile Derby County smashed their transfer record fee to bring in Czech Republic player Vydra for a deal worth around £8 million.

That now leaves only two sides yet to sign a forward who have previous been reportedly as showing an interest in Wells – other fellow Championship rivals Norwich City and Aston Villa.

Manager Alex Neil has made no secret of his desire to add to his Norwich forward line with the latest name to be linked being Stefano Okaka, the Italian international reportedly out of favour at current club RSC Anderlecht.

Aston Villa are also reported to be interested in the 27-year-old in addition to Hull City's Abel Hernandez while there are also reports the Villans have had a bid rejected by Nottingham Forest for striker Britt Assombalonga.

