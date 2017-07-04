Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

As Danny Williams moves closer to signing a deal with Huddersfield Town, it would be apt for the move to be finalised on Independence Day.

Although born in Karlsruhe, West Germany, the 28-year-old has dual nationality after his American father met his German mother while stationed there with the US military.

Williams represented Germany at Under-15 level before opting to play for the USA at senior level – making his debut in October 2011 in a 1-0 victory over Honduras.

It's a story familiar to that of Town's boss David Wagner as well – the son of an American father and German mother who also opted to play for the US national team, going on to earn eight caps between 1996 and 1998.

Should Danny Williams sign for the club, the midfielder will be only the third player from the US to turn-out for the side – after John Thorrington and Duane Holmes.

South African-born American Thorrington came through the Manchester United Academy before moving the Bayer Leverkusen.

However the midfielder failed to make a single appearance for the Bundesliga outfit, moving to Huddersfield Town in the summer of 2001 on a free transfer.

Thorrington went on to make 97 appearances and scored seven times during a three-year spell in West Yorkshire before leaving after relegation to the Third Division at the end of the 2002-03 season.

Born in Columbus, Duane Holmes is the other former Town player with US links – having an American father and an English mother.

Moving to Wakefield at the age of four, Holmes progressed through Town's Academy, making his debut for the club against Hull City at the KC Stadium in September 2013.

After struggling to break into the first-team permanently, Holmes spent spells on loan at Yeovil Town and Bury before signing for Scunthorpe United on July 7, 2016 after being released from the club.