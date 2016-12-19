Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Liverpool FC boss Jurgen Klopp has poured cold water on suggestions Joe Gomez will go out on loan for the second half of the season.

The youngster had previously been linked with a January loan move to Huddersfield Town but the Reds boss doesn’t feel a spell away from Anfield would benefit him.

Gomez has been building up his match fitness since returning to action for Liverpool Under-23s last month following a year out with anterior cruciate ligament and Achilles injuries.

But despite currently being some way off the first-team, the German manager was adamant a loan move was not an option for the 19-year-old defender at the present time.

“I don’t think so.” said Klopp. “We had a very good talk. What I think about Joe Gomez is he is an unbelievable talent, which everybody knew before.

“It’s a long injury and if we send him on loan, with his quality, a team will play him every game.

“That is not what he needs in the moment. Because he was a long time injured he needs us to judge: ‘now play, now stop, rest, work on this, do this, do a little bit on this’.”

Instead Klopp views the next six months for Gomez as an extended pre-season, enabling him to get up to full speed ahead of the 2017/18 campaign.

“He’s our boy for the future 100%,” Klopp added. “This half a year playing I don’t know, playing the highest level he can, maybe. We have him. So maybe he is an option for the first team. But maybe not for this season.

“His pre-season has already started and he can get match time, and will have match time for sure with the under-23s. That’s very important.

“He was not part of all our tactical drills and all the things we did. Now he is a part of it. And he has to learn a lot which is good.

“There’s no rush for him, and no rush for me. At this moment I would say ‘no loan’ but everything else, we will see.”

When the Daily Mail reported Huddersfield Town were supposedly monitoring the recovery of the England Under 21 international back in October, Head Coach David Wagner refuted the claims to the Examiner.

“It was mentioned to me that this has been reported, but this was the first thing I heard of it,” said Wagner.