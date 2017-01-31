Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town fans may not be rushing home from work for deadline day tonight after boss David Wagner declared their transfer business over, but many football fans around the country will.

But we did some digging and the statistics say there's no need for transfer fans to speed back to their televisions.

Six out of every 10 deadline day deals involving English league clubs over the last five windows have been announced after 6pm.

The busiest period for deals to be announced is in the hour leading up to when the window will close tonight - between 10 and 11pm.

As many as 78 deals over the last five windows have been announced between those times, more than during between any two hours.

The second busiest hour is between 5pm and 6pm with 49 deals followed by between 6pm and 7pm with 46.

However, the summer 2015 transfer window closed at 6pm as opposed to the usual 11pm.

There were 15 transfers announced between 5pm and 6pm that year and 16 between 6pm and 7pm - an hour either side of the window closing.

If you were to move those to being around the usual window closing times then 10pm to 11pm would become the busiest hour with 93 deals, 11pm to 12am would have 55, 5pm to 6pm would drop down to 34 deals and 6pm to 7pm would drop to 30.

Check out our video above to see some of the biggest winter deadline day deals over the last five seasons and when they were announced.

Hour: Number of deals

0700: 1

0800: 1

0900: 4

1000: 12

1100: 16

1200: 16

1300: 24

1400: 24

1500: 19

1600: 26

1700: 49

1800: 46

1900: 32

2000: 41

2100: 44

2200: 78

2300: 39

0000: 10

0100: 4