Huddersfield Town striker Nahki Wells has been the centre of speculation over the last few days after reports that the Bermudian refused to sign a contract extension.

The Telegraph have claimed Wells could move on in January for £8m - with Derby and Fulham interested - leaving Town a striker light.

The rumours have been met in a range of different ways by Town fans, with some suggesting the 26-year-old should be allowed to leave and others wanting him to stay.

Here we have come up with seven replacements from the English leagues should Wells leave for £8m in the January window.

Would you like to see any of them in a Town shirt this season?

Sone Aluko - Fulham

Despite only signing for Fulham at the start of the campaign, £8m would more than secure the services of Aluko.

The Nigerian forward is more in the mould of Elias Kachunga than Wells, and would do some of the dirty work the Bermudian is less adept to take on.

Aluko was Fulham's star man when the Cottagers demolished Town last month and the 27-year-old has had a hand in nine goals so far this year - scoring three and setting up six.

With Fulham reportedly interested in Wells, a player-plus-cash deal including Aluko could be an interesting avenue for Town to explore.

Darren Bent - Derby

Another who trade deal that Town fans might fancy is a swap between Wells and Derby County's Bent.

The Rams' striker has an impressive record in English league football, scoring over 150 times in his 16-year professional career.

The goals haven't been flowing recently for the ex-England international - having netted three so far this season - but at 32 he has the experience and the poaching prowess that could guide Town towards the playoffs.

The Terriers would likely push for some cash in the deal also, with Wells being six years younger than Bent.

Rudy Gestede - Aston Villa

Gestede has become a forgotten man at Villa following the arrival of Ross McCormack and Jonathan Kodjia and could provide a different option up top for Town.

The Benin international signed for Villa in 2015 and scored five of Villa's 27 league goals in 2015/16 as they were relegated with just 17 points.

Gestede has 12 appearances under his belt so far this season, but has not featured since October 30 and - with the reintegration of Gabby Agbonlahor to the first team squad - the forward has fallen further down the pecking order.

Villa may want to keep their man as a different option up front, but a loan or permanent deal would well be worth exploring for Town as the 27-year-old would provide a 'plan B'.

Steven Naismith - Norwich

Naismith has been linked with a move away from Norwich since the summer window closed and Town could be a good destination for the former Everton man.

A natural finisher, Naismith could replace Wells in terms of goals and would bring a higher work rate to Town's forward.

Naismith has scored four times for the Canaries so far this campaign in just 11 appearances and at 30 he still has a few years of football ahead of him.

A bid of around £8m would likely land Town the 30-year-old striker.

Will Grigg - Wigan

Will Grigg is a household name nowadays after his agonisingly catchy chant took over Euro 2016 last summer.

But he has also proved he deserves the chant having notched 35 goals for Wigan since the start of the 2015/16 season.

Grigg would fill the role Wells would vacate, with the Northern Ireland international an out-and-out goalscorer.

The Latics would not want to sell their star man, but an £8m bid could prove too much to turn down.

Leonardo Ulloa - Leicester

The Leicester man has made seven Premier League appearances this season and has not scored for the Foxes since April.

And the introduction of Ahmed Musa and Islam Slimani to the champions' squad would have done nothing to settle the Argentinian ahead of the January transfer window.

Ulloa would provide Town with a different option up front, but is still a willing runner and could fit into David Wagner's high-pressing system.

With just a year-and-a-half left on his Leicester contract, Ulloa could be a viable option for Town.

Jordan Rhodes - Middlesbrough

If this were to happen the day could well become a public holiday in Huddersfield.

Jordan Rhodes scored 73 league goals for Town between 2009-2012 but finds himself resigned to the bench at Middlesbrough having made just four Premier League appearances.

Although £8m might not buy back the prodigal son, it could go toward Rhodes' wages if a loan deal could be agreed and a buy-0back option could be worked in to the deal should Town achieve promotion this season.

That could well be wishful thinking however.