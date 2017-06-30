Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town owner Dean Hoyle and boss David Wagner have promised there is more to come in the transfer market this summer for the club.

Less than a few hours after smashing their club record fee for the services of Aaron Mooy, the duo spoke to the media about a number of potential targets.

And the latest name mentioned is Inter Milan defender Andrea Ranocchia with Wagner confirming the 29-year-old was one of a number of 'exciting players' the club were looking at.

The Italian spent the second-half of last season on-loan at Hull City where he impressed at the KCOM Stadium but was unable to help prevent the club's relegation from the Premier League.

Speaking at this morning's press conference which confirmed the German head coach's new two year contract, Wagner said he was 'aware' of the player as well as a lot of interest from a lot of rival clubs.

Wagner said: “I am aware about the player, as well as the fact there is lot of the interest in him as well.

“We've spoken with the agent but nothing in which we can say we are near to be over the line.”

There was also encouraging news in the pursuit of Montpellier forward Steve Mounie with the club agreeing personal terms and player currently having a medical ahead of a proposed £11.5m move.

The club also confirmed an interest in Derby County forward Tom Ince , with negotiations on-going but one player who will not be returning to the John Smith's Stadium is Danny Ward – Jurgen Klopp wanting to keep the 24-year-old at Anfield for the forthcoming campaign.

And there is conflicting news on Chelsea FC duo Kasey Palmer and Izzy Brown, with returns possible - but not for both.

Wagner explained: “We're working on both but to be honest I do not think it will be possible to get both.

“I hope to get at least one but as you probably know you cannot loan two players from one club in the Premier League”.

Meanwhile, both Dean Hoyle and David Wagner denied any rumours linking Huddersfield Town forward Nahki Wells to a move to Burnley.