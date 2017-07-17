The video will start in 8 Cancel

Boss David Wagner insists there will be no further additions to his Huddersfield Town squad this week as his side prepare for a trip to Germany.

The club’s pre-season preparations are well underway after the 3-1 away win at Bury FC yesterday followed a midweek victory over Accrington Stanley on Wednesday evening.

And after spending in the region of £35m in deals which have seen a total of nine players arrive through the John Smith’s doors, the head coach maintains he wants to assess his newly-assembled squad before making any more summer purchases.

When asked about any potential deals being concluded this week, particularly a move for Barnsley defender Andy Yiadom, Town’s boss was adamant no business would be done in the foreseeable future.

“I think the next two or three weeks will be a case of having a look at own players and team before making any further additions or business,” insisted David Wagner.

“Sometimes a player may surprise you in pre-season – they may make big steps in pre-season in a position you thought you needed to strengthen.

“Then perhaps you do not have to because you have found a solution from your own squad.”

Wagner takes his Huddersfield Town side to Germany tomorrow evening to face 2.Bundesliga side SV Sandhausen (kick-off 6pm local time) before travelling to Oakwell to face Barnsley on Saturday, July 22 (4pm kick-off).