Huddersfield Town have reportedly had a £5m opening bid rejected for Norwich City midfielder Alex Pritchard.

The Eastern Daily Press claim the Premier League side have tested the water over the Canaries' creative midfielder, with the offer being swiftly rejected by the East Anglian club.

Norwich's sporting director Stuart Webber - who held the same position in West Yorkshire last season - has made it clear to head coach Daniel Farke that he is under no pressure to sell any players this month, despite interest in the likes of Pritchard, James Maddison and Nelson Oliveira.

And that sentiment was echoed by Farke over the weekend, with the Canaries' boss rejecting reports that he was having to plan for life without the 24-year-old Town target, who has 18 months left on his Norwich contract.

“I am not involved in whether Huddersfield are interested in him or not," said Farke.

“All I can say he is so important for us and how we play.

“The board and Stuart Webber made it clear there is no financial pressure to sell him in this window.

“It is quite normal there will be interest, speculation and rumours but I am looking forward to working further on with him.

“It is quite normal there are these questions.

“When you work in this business you get used to the rumours around players who might come in or who might leave. My job is to work with the players.

“I don’t think there will be a big change in our squad this month.”