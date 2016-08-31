Login Register
My account
Logout
Save HRI A&E Join fight to save Huddersfield's A&E
Have a burning question about Huddersfield?
Trending Rio Olympics 2016 Huddersfield weather Things To Do Huddersfield M62

Nottingham Forest sign former Huddersfield Town loan winger Mustapha Carayol

  • Updated
  • By

The ex-Town man had his contract cancelled at Middlesbrough and is moving to the City Ground on a two-year deal

Mustapha Carayol celebrates scoring for Huddersfield Town during his loan period at the club.
Mustapha Carayol celebrates scoring for Huddersfield Town during his loan period at the club.

Former Huddersfield Town loan winger Mustapha Carayol has agreed a two-year contract with Nottingham Forest after leaving Middlesbrough.

The 27-year-old made 15 Championship appearances for Town last season, scoring three goals before joining Leeds United on loan, scoring twice in 14 outings.

Boro, who signed Carayol from Bristol Rovers for £350,000 in 2012, had loaned him to Brighton and Hove Albion during the 2014/15 season.

He was a Tony Mowbray signing who fell out of favour under Aitor Karanka after suffering a knee injury in March 2014.

Carayol played 50 games and scored 13 goals in his first two seasons on Teesside but has not featured for them in the past two campaigns.

He was told earlier in the summer he could leave and was not given a squad number for this season.

The Gambian began his career at MK Dons and has also played for Torquay United and Lincoln City.

Transfer deadline day 2016

What will happen on deadline day? Deadline day strike options? How a transfer works When does the window shut?
1 of 4
Comments
Show more comments

Recently Published

Huddersfield Town's Kyle Dempsey makes loan debut for Fleetwood Town

Kyle Dempsey moved from Huddersfield Town to Fleetwood Town earlier this week.

Midfielder was in action for the Cod Army against Blackburn Rovers Under 23s in the Checkatrade English Football League Trophy last night

Previous Articles

Huddersfield Town's Kyle Dempsey makes loan debut for Fleetwood Town

Kyle Dempsey moved from Huddersfield Town to Fleetwood Town earlier this week.

Midfielder was in action for the Cod Army against Blackburn Rovers Under 23s in the Checkatrade English Football League Trophy last night

Related Tags

People
Mustapha Carayol
Teams
Middlesbrough FC
Huddersfield Town FC

Football News

Recommended in Transfer News

Most Read in Sport

Huddersfield Town v Wolverhampton Wanderers: Aaron Mooy in action for Town.
  1. Aaron Mooy
    Huddersfield Town plot recovery route for key midfielder Aaron Mooy
  2. Mustapha Carayol
    Nottingham Forest sign former Huddersfield Town loan winger Mustapha Carayol
  3. Huddersfield Town FC
    Could Huddersfield Town add a German striker to their ranks if Nahki Wells leaves?
  4. Huddersfield Town FC
    Huddersfield Town's Kyle Dempsey makes loan debut for Fleetwood Town
  5. Transfer deadline day
    How to follow Huddersfield Town's transfer deadline day business

Recommended on Examiner

Huddersfield Examiner

Journalists

Doug Thomson
Huddersfield Town correspondent
Chris Roberts
Huddersfield Giants correspondent
Louise Cooper
Crime correspondent
Nick Lavigueur
Health Correspondent
Joanne Douglas
Local Government Correspondent
Linda Whitwam
Education Correspondent
Henryk Zientek
Business Correspondent
Martin Shaw
Mirfield Correspondent