Paul Ince has confirmed that there has been "a lot of interest" in his son Tom from Huddersfield Town.

Sky Sports reported that Town had a £7.2m bid rejected for the winger last week, with the Terriers set to build on that initial offer.

The Mirror now claim that the opening bid was worth just £3m, but Paul Ince told the paper that there is still clear interest from the newly-promoted side.

And the 49-year-old ex-England international believes his son - who currently plays his football at Derby County - should have been playing regular Premier League football by now.

He told the Mirror: “There has been a lot of interest from Huddersfield.

“That is down to the respective chairman Mel Morris and Dean Hoyle to discuss.

“I think he should be playing in the Premier League, if he goes to another club great if not, he is happy to stay at Derby and try and do it with Derby.

“At the age he is at now, 25, for two years he should have been in the Premier League anyway.

“It is tough, we were hoping he was going to do that with Derby but this year didn't work out.

“I always believe he is a Premier League player. I know he can do it.

“I think he has proven that scoring 15 goals from the right wing takes some doing.

“It is just about getting the opportunity whether it be with Derby or someone else.”