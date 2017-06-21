Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The rumour mill is in full swing already this summer, despite the window officially opening in 10 days time.

But that hasn't stopped newly-promoted Huddersfield Town being linked with a plethora of players.

No deals have yet been done by the Terriers, but it looks likely that Aaron Mooy will sign a £10m deal with Town after returning from international duty, with the club working hard to bring in a few more faces to strengthen the squad ahead of a debut season in the Premier League.

But which players would you like to see Town to sign?

Put yourselves in Dean Hoyle's shoes and vote yes or no on these 10 names that have been linked to Town...

Danny Williams

The US international impressed in the play-off final as Town eventually beat the midfielder's Reading FC side at Wembley.

Town do hold an interest in the defensive midfielder and reports suggest Williams could be close to sealing a move to the John Smith's Stadium.

Any deal would cost Town nothing as the 28-year-old is out of contract at the Madejski Stadium.

Steve Mounie

The Montpellier striker has been linked with an £11.5m move to Town, with the figure reportedly set to rise to £13m through add-ons.

Although a bid has not been confirmed by either club, Town are known to hold an interest in the Benin international.

Mounie netted 15 goals in 35 Ligue 1 appearances last season.

Aaron Mooy

Already a Town legend, the Australia international looks set to sign an initial £8m deal at the John Smith's Stadium.

That figure could rise to £10m in performance-related add-ons.

Mooy spent last season on loan at Town from Manchester City, scooping Town's player of the year award and guiding the Terriers to promotion.

Izzy Brown

Another loanee last season, Brown joined the Terriers in January from eventual Premier League champions Chelsea.

The 20-year-old netted five goals for the Terriers and became a crucial part in Town's attacking play.

Reports had suggested that Town were in talks with Chelsea over an £8m deal for the youngster, but those claims are believed to be wide of the mark.

Tom Ince

Derby County winger Ince was linked with a move to Town last week, with Sky Sports reporting that the Rams had denied a £7.2m bid for the midfielder.

The outlet also claimed Town would return with an improved offer, but things have gone quiet since.

Ince scored 15 goals in all competitions last season.

Danny Ward

The Liverpool keeper was a Town hero last season, saving crucial penalties in the play-off semi-final and final.

And Ward has been linked with a move back to the John Smith's Stadium, with David Wagner confirming that he would try and re-sign the stopper.

According to ESPN, Town have had a permanent offer rejected for the keeper, but a loan deal has not yet been completely ruled out.

Kasey Palmer

One ex-Town loanee who seemingly hasn't be mentioned quite as much as his former teammates' is Palmer.

The attacking midfielder was a key part of Town's success early on in the season, but a hamstring injury kept him sidelined for the back end of the season.

Palmer has spoken about his desire to return to Town, but all seems quiet on that front so far this summer.

Ashley Fletcher

One name that has been consistently linked to Town for the last couple of windows is Ashley Fletcher.

Reports in January suggested Town were interested in taking the West Ham striker on loan, but no deal came to fruition.

Fletcher scored one goal in 20 appearances for the Hammers this season.

Jack Wilshere

Town have come relatively out of the blue to become favourites to sign Arsenal midfielder Jack Wilshere.

The 25-year-old spent last season on loan at Bournemouth and although he didn't set the Vitality Stadium alight, his ability is clear to see.

Wilshere is at 3/1 at SkyBet to sign for Town next season either permanently or on loan.

Oliver Burke

Burke signed for RB Leipzig last summer in a £13m deal, but scored just one goal for the Bundesliga side and had to be content with a spot on the bench for the majority of the campaign.

The Mirror claim Town and Brighton are keen on taking the Scotland international on loan next season as they look to strengthen for debut seasons in the Premier League.

Sheffield Wednesday have also been linked with the forward.