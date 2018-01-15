The video will start in 8 Cancel

Arsenal star Alexis Sanchez could sign for Manchester United today, according to reports.

The Independent claim talks between the two clubs have been progressive over the weekend, with United now making a breakthrough in order to land the Chile international.

Sanchez looked set to sign for Manchester City in the summer and although Pep Guardiola retains his interest in Sanchez, it now looks as though the winger will join their city rivals.

The former Barcelona man was not included in the Arsenal squad for the weekend clash against Bournemouth, which the Gunners lost 2-1.

One inbound at Arsenal could be Borussia Dortmund striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, according to some sources.

Bundesliga expert Lee Price claims the forward has agreed a deal to become the north London club's highest-paid player.

He told the Express : "Aubameyang has wanted out of Dortmund for more than a year. They were keen to cash in last summer despite agreeing a new deal.

"It was Dortmund's belief that the Premier League cash would come eventually and it appears they will now get their wish.

"Arsenal would not have been his first choice but it's very much a match of convenience. He wants to come to the Premier League and they need to replace Sanchez.

"I understand the contract which has been agreed will make him the club's record earner ever.”

Inter Milan outcast Joao Mario has reportedly rejected the opportunity to join Watford on loan, according to reports.

Calciomercato claim the midfielder has turned down a move to the Premier League side, with the 24-year-old aiming to be involved in European competitions.

La Liga outfit Sevilla are also supposedly interested, with the two parties said to be in talks.

Mario has made just 14 Serie A appearances for the Nerazzuri this season and is yet to get on the scoresheet.

Finally, Newcastle United have failed to land Sparta Prague goalkeeper Martin Dubravka on loan.

The Magpies enquired about the 29-year-old Slovakia international today, but the most successful Czech club do not want to loan out their number one.

Rafa Benitez is reportedly keen on allowing academy product Freddie Woodman to head out on a temporary basis, but will not sanction the move until a third stopper is brought in to provide cover for Karl Darlow and Rob Elliot.