Brighton are believed to be interested in West Ham winger Robert Snodgrass - according to reports.

The Telegraph claim the Hammers are listening to offers for the former Leeds united man, with the Seagulls and Sunderland interested in the Scotland international.

Snodgrass, 29, joined West Ham in January for £10m, but hasn't lived up to expectations in the capital.

And now Brighton are believed to be lining up an £8m bid for the forward as they look to strengthen ahead of their debut Premier League season.

Newcastle United boss Rafa Benitez is keen to get a £17.5m deal for Andreas Samaris wrapped up, according to reports.

The Mirror claim the Toon boss is having to re-jig his resources to get the deal over the line, but the Spaniard remains keen on the Greek international.

The defensive midfielder has two years left on his deal at current club Benfica, but would welcome a move to the Premier League.

The 28-year-old has won three Primeira Liga titles in three years with Benfica.

Nacer Chadli has reportedly been left out of West Brom 's pre-season tour to Austria after a bust-up with boss Tony Pulis.

The Telegraph claims the 27-year-old did not join the rest of the squad in Europe and is now undergoing his own fitness regime back in the UK.

The paper suggests the row began after Chadli was reluctant to subscribe to Pulis' training methods, which included running up Austrian hills at 5am.

The argument is said to have ended amicably, but the Belgium international will remain in the UK while his teammates are in Austria.

Finally, one significant rumour at the top of the Premier League table suggests that Arsenal forward Alexis Sanchez has asked to leave the club.

The Metro claim the Chilean superstar has asked to leave, with El Mercurcio suggesting that a £45m bid has been made to the Gunners by Manchester City .

Sanchez has just one year left on his Arsenal deal, but Arsene Wenger has previously suggested that he would be willing to let the two-time Copa America winner leave the club for free in the summer, rather than sell him to a rival.