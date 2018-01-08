Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Chelsea are reportedly interested in signing Real Madrid forward Cristiano Ronaldo.

Don Balon claim the ex-Manchester United man is keen on leaving the Santiago Bernabeu, with Chelsea making their interest in the forward known.

The Spanish outlet claim Blues owner Roman Abramovich is searching for a marquee signing in the summer, with the Portuguese superstar high on his list.

The website claims Eden Hazard could be made part of the deal, with the Spanish champions known to be admirers of the Belgian winger.

Manchester City are set to make a fresh bid for Arsenal 's Chilean star Alexis Sanchez - according to reports.

The forward has just six months left on his Gunners contract and is likely to leave at the end of the season, which could tempt the north London club into selling him in January.

City were interested in the 29-year-old in the summer but Arsenal refused to sell, and the Guardian now claim the Premier League leaders could offer up to £30m for the winger's services this month.

Sanchez has been less effective for Arsenal this season, netting seven times in the league compared to his 24 last term.

Southampton are interested in re-signing Arsenal outcast Theo Walcott, according to reports.

The 28-year-old switched St Mary's for the Emirates in 2006 and has gone on to net 65 goals in 269 appearances for the Gunners.

But the speedster has struggled for game time in London recently, making just 15 appearances so far this season.

And the Daily Mail claim the Saints are interested in bringing back the forward after receiving £75m from the sale of Virgil Van Dijk.

The Daily Mail claim Arsenal are asking for £25m for Walcott however - a valuation the south coast club are not willing to match.

Finally, West Ham , Everton , Southampton , Watford and Celtic are all reportedly keen on Swansea City defender Alfie Mawson.

Wales Online claim the former Barnsley centre back is attracting interest from a number of clubs, but the Swans are keen on signing him up to a new and improved deal.

Mawson still has two and a half years left on his Liberty Stadium contract, but could leave the Welsh side this January should the interest result in a bid.

On a potential transfer, earlier this month Mawson told Sky Sports: "Whatever happens, happens. If offers come in then that is nothing to do with me. All I can do is affect my performances. I'm a Swansea player and I want to do well here.