Liverpool FC boss Jurgen Klopp remained tight-lipped when asked about a potential January move away from Anfield for England striker Daniel Sturridge.

Speaking ahead of his side's trip to Swansea City on Monday night, Jurgen Klopp said: "We don't discuss the transfer market here. We have a long and decisive part of the season to play. We need all the players. We will see how it will be.

"If something jumped in my face maybe we'd think about it."

Meanwhile, Chelsea manager Antonio Conte has refused to comment on the club's reported interest in Roma striker Edin Dzeko.

The Blues are believed to be keen to sign a target man in the January transfer window, with English pair Andy Carroll and Peter Crouch also having been linked to the west Londoners.

Conte was asked about the link to former Manchester City forward Dzeko at his Friday press conference and replied: "As you know very well, I think it's not right to talk about players of other teams.

“I'm not interested in it. There is a transfer market in this period and if something happens you are the first to know the news."

Staying in London and Arsenal could be close to completing a deal for Borussia Dortmund striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

According to reports from Germany, the club’s sporting director is set to fly into the capital this weekend to thrash out a £60m deal for the Gabon international.

Elsewhere, Sam Allardyce is believed to be keen on a reunion with West Ham left-back Aaron Cresswell, according to the Daily Mail.

Everton are in desperate need of strengthening in that area and they will be looking to do some business before the transfer window closes.

Although David Moyes won’t want to lose the player, Cresswell may certainly be tempted given it would allow him to move back to his birthplace of Merseyside.

Another player who could be on the move is West Bromwich Albion's Jonny Evans with the Baggies prepared to let the player leave the Hawthorns for Manchester City - as long as the price is right.

The Sun reports the club will expect £23.5m for the defender, who is also subject to interest from Arsenal - with boss Alan Pardew resigned to losing the 30-year-old during this transfer window.

And finally, Newcastle United are looking to bolster their squad with the loan signings of Everton's Aaron Lennon and Leicester City's Islam Slimani, according to the Shields Gazette.

Boss Rafa Benitez is looking at the loan market with Lennon out of contract in the summer and Slimani struggling for a game at the King Power.