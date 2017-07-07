Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town's first Premier League opposition Crystal Palace are believed to have agreed a "personal deal" for Liverpool defender Mamadou Sakho.

Goal claim the Frenchman remains top of the Eagles' transfer list, but Liverpool will not budge on their £30m valuation of Sakho.

The outlet claims Palace even have a "personal deal" agreed with the defender, but the London club are waiting to submit a formal offer to see if Liverpool do agree a reduced fee.

The 27-year-old made eight appearances for Palace on loan last year, losing just two and steering the Eagles towards Premier League survival.

Stoke City boss Mark Hughes has admitted the Potters hold an interest in Manchester City midfielder Fabian Delph.

The 27-year-old has struggled for game time since his move to the Etihad from Aston Villa and the Stoke manager has revealed he is keen on bringing the England international to the Bet365 Stadium.

On the rumoured interest, Hughes told the Sentinel: "We've asked for an idea in terms of the possibility of doing something. That's been ongoing for a couple of weeks now and we just have to be patient. With loan deals it's always the parent club that dictates who and when players go out.

"He's one of a number of players we're looking at. We speak to a lot of clubs and ask them about players' situations and their feelings and plans for them moving forward into the new season. He is one of those players we've asked about."

Watford are reportedly in talks to sign Chelsea midfielder Nathaniel Chalobah on a permanent deal.

According to the Mirror, the 22-year-old England youth international has held talks with Antonio Conte over his Chelsea future, but the Italian was unable to promise him regular first team opportunities.

And the youngster is keen to get regular game time in the Premier League - something he could achieve with the Hornets, a club he impressed at on loan during the 2012/13 season.

No fee has yet been agreed, but the Mirror understands Chelsea are likely to want £5m plus add ons for Chalobah.

Finally, one sensational Premier League deal which is being reported by Spanish news outlet Diaro Gol is a swap deal between Chelsea and Real Madrid.

The outlet claims the Premier League champions are in talks with the Champions League winners over the availability of Colombian midfielder James Rodriguez - with Eden Hazard possibly heading the other way.

Diaro Gol even suggest Rodriguez could be in London over the next few days to finalise a deal.