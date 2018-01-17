The video will start in 8 Cancel

Everton have confirmed the capture of Theo Walcott from Arsenal in a deal reportedly worth more than £20m.

The England international was seen at Finch Farm on Tuesday afternoon and has now agreed personal terms and completed a medical.

It is the second signing this month for the Merseysiders following the capture of Cenk Tosun from Besiktas with 28 year-old Walcott expected to make his debut this weekend against Swansea City.

Meanwhile, Manchester City are interest in bringing Shakhtar Donetsk midfielder Fred to the Etihad according to various sources.

The 24 year-old Brazilian midfielder is being lined up as a replacement for fellow Brazilian Fernandinho, who is out of contract in the summer.

The Telegraph reports Pep Guardiola wants to conclude the deal quickly before the price of the player increases amid reported interest from Manchester United and Arsenal.

On player rumoured to be leaving the Premier League in this transfer window is Leicester City's Islam Slimani according to Sky Sports News.

Besiktas have lined the 29 year-old striker as a replacement for the aforementioned Cenk Tosun who joined Everton earlier in the window.

The Algerian international was watched by Besiktas president, Fikret Orman in Tuesday night's FA Cup replay against Fleetwood on Tuesday night.

Slimani has seen regular first team football hard to come by this season at the King Power, so a move could be welcomed by the player.

West Ham United are rumoured to want £20m for England striker Andy Carroll, according to Sky Sources.

Reigning Premier League Champions Chelsea are understood to be interested in signing Carroll but are yet to make a bid.

The Blues have also enquired about the availability of Roma's Brazilian-born left-back Emerson Palmieri.

The Evening Standard are reporting Antonio Conte is becoming increasingly frustrated by the clubs pursuit of Juventus left-back Alex Sandro, who has also attracted interest from Manchester United and Paris Saint-Germain.

The club are also admirers of Porto left-back Alex Telles but are hoping to sign Palmieri for around £20m.

Reported Huddersfield Town loan target Marko Grujic, 21 is set to sign a season long loan deal with SkyBet Championship side Cardiff City.

Wales Online are reporting that The Bluebirds have beaten the likes of Town, Aston Villa, Middlesborough and West Ham to sign the 21-year-old Serbia international.

But Town boss David Wagner reiterated that The Terriers had no interest in the player.