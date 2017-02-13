Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town are calm on speculation linking forward Elias Kachunga to three Premier League sides.

According to the Mirror, Everton, Watford and Middlesbrough are interested in signing the striker who has netted 10 goals for the Terriers this season on loan from Ingolstadt.

But Town are in the driving seat over the forward's future as they have an option in place to buy the forward at the end of his season-long loan in West Yorkshire.

Video Loading Video Unavailable Click to play Tap to play The video will start in 8 Cancel Play now Watch this video again Video will play in Tommy Smith on Elias Kachunga's qualities Share this video Watch Next

An unspecified transfer fee has already been agreed between the two sides, so Town will have the first say when it comes to signing the in-form striker - as reported by the Examiner earlier this season.

Kachunga has become an integral part of David Wagner's side, playing more minutes of football than any of his team-mates this campaign, and has also become a firm fans-favourite with "Ain't nobody" being belted out around the John Smith's Stadium.

The forward has operated both up front and on the wings for Town this season and has developed a strong understanding with right-back Tommy Smith - who has provided six assists for the German.