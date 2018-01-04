Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Juventus are in advanced talks to sign Liverpool midfielder Emre Can at the end of the season, according to reports.

Sky Italia claim the Serie A champions are close to landing the midfielder on a pre-contract agreement, but Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has not ruled out the German international staying on with the Reds.

Sky's German outlet claims Can will not leave Anfield in January, despite Juventus' persistent interest.

The 23-year-old joined Liverpool from Bayer Leverkusen for £10m in 2014 and has scored 16 goals in 154 appearances.

Everton boss Sam Allardyce is certain attacking midfielder Ross Barkley will leave Goodison Park this month and is bracing himself for interest from the 'big boys'.

Barkley had attracted interest from Chelsea and Tottenham in the last window, but a move failed to materialise.

But Allardyce believes that switch will happen in January, with the 24-year-old out of contract in the summer.

"I would expect there would be [an offer] sometime in this window if there's going to be interest from one of the big boys," the Everton boss told the Liverpool Echo.

"I think the club was resigned before I got here that they were going to lose Ross. I can't see that changing."

Manchester City are reportedly interested in signing Real Sociedad defender Inigo Martinez in the January transfer window.

Sky Sports News claim the Premier League champions-elect are searching for a new centre back this month, with Martinez and West Bromwich Albion's Jonny Evans on their wishlist.

The Spaniard has three years left on his contract with the Basque club, with the Sun claiming city will splash out £28.5m on his services.

The Metro claims Evans will also be the subject of a £20m Manchester United bid.

Finally, Burnley defender James Tarkowski has extended his Clarets contract until 2022.

The former Brentford man has been a key figure for the Lancashire side this year, with Burnley enjoying the fourth-best defensive record in the league having conceded just 19 goals.

"We felt it appropriate to offer a new deal on two levels," said boss Sean Dyche after Tarkowski signed the deal. "He's done well in the Premier League and his contract was out of sync.

"We think it's appropriate to have all our players in a similar band. We felt that's worked well with the squad so they all know where they are at."