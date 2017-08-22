The video will start in 8 Cancel

Chelsea boss Antonio Conte is considering a bid for Leicester City striker Jamie Vardy, according to The Mirror.

With Diego Costa unlikely to play for the Blues again, the Italian supremo is keen to add more firepower to his attack.

The 30-year-old England international would join Michy Batshuayi and £76m new signing Alvaro Morata at Stamford Bridge as part of a post-Costa forward line.

However Vardy, who rejected the offer to join Arsenal last summer, is not the only Foxes title-winning hero to be linked with the Blues.

The paper go on to claim Conte is also hoping purchase Danny Drinkwater for £30m, previously having a £15m bid turned down with Leicester valuing the midfielder somewhere nearer to £40m.

Elsewhere Burnley are trying to complete a deal for Ghana international striker Abdul Majeed Waris reports Sky Sports .

Claret's boss Sean Dyche is looking to add to his club record capture of Leeds United's Chris Wood for £15m with 25-year-old Waris, who scored 10 goals in 36 games for French club Lorient as they were relegated from Ligue 1 last term.

A player looking to make a similar journey across the English channel is Paris Saint Germain's Serge Aurier.

The Ivory Coast right back is wanted by Tottenham Hotspur to the tune of £25m as Mauricio Pochettino looks to replace Kyle Walker after his move to Manchester City.

The Sun describes how complications around the transfer remain though with the 24-year-old still banned from entering the UK.

Aurier was convicted of attacking a police officer in France last year and is waiting to hear whether his appeal against the conviction has been successful.

Meanwhile Rafa Benitez's frustrations at Newcastle United remain with the Spanish manager complaining he needs to offload several players before bringing in some much needed reinforcements.

The Northern Echo writes the Magpies are looking to sell Tim Krul, Massadio Haidara, Grant Hanley, Jack Colback and Henri Saivet before the window closes.