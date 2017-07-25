Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Lyon are set to bid for Newcastle United striker Aleksandar Mitrovic, according to reports.

The Serbian forward is a cult figure at St James' Park, but failed to make a significant impression in the Championship last season and the 22-year-old could be on his way out this summer.

Reports in France suggest Lyon - who have signed six new players so far this window as well as selling star striker Alexandre Lacazette - are ready to bid for the forward.

The Northern Echo go further and claim Lyon will offer 15m euros for Mitrovic, with Newcastle set to hold out for 20m euros.

Everton have had a second bid for Swansea City midfielder Gylfi Sigurdsson rejected, according to reports.

The Liverpool Echo claims the Toffees had a second bid worth £45m for the 27-year-old rebuffed by the Swans last night, with the Welsh club rating their Icelandic star at £50m.

Sigurdsson was omitted from the club's recent tour of America, with Swansea suggesting he was not in the “right frame of mind”.

The midfielder has been training with the club's Under 23 side in Wales.

Burnley have agreed a fee for Leeds United defender Charlie Taylor.

The full-back joined the Clarets on a four-year deal last month after his contract at Elland Road expired.

That entitled the Whites to compensation for the 23-year-old, but a tribunal will now no longer be needed as the club have agreed an undisclosed fee.

Taylor made 32 appearances for Leeds last term.

Finally, Brighton have confirmed the signing of Chelsea youngster Izzy Brown on a season-long loan.

The 20-year-old shined at Huddersfield Town last year and helped the Terriers to promotion to the top flight for the first time in 45 years.

Brown signed a new deal at his parent club before heading out on loan to the south coast side for the Seagulls' debut Premier league campaign.