Manchester City have reportedly made a £20m bid for Arsenal winger Alexis Sanchez.

The forward the the subject of City interest over the summer, but Arsenal refused to sanction the deal after missing out on potential replacement Thomas Lemar.

But Pep Guardiola - who worked with the Chile international at Barcelona - has come back in for the 29-year-old, with the Guardian claiming the Citizens have bid £20m for Sanchez - who is out of contract in the summer.

The paper goes on to suggest that Sanchez has already agreed terms on a contract at the Etihad Stadium, which would see him earn around £250,000 a week.

Everton , West Ham , Watford and Southampton are all thought to be chasing Atletico Madrid midfielder Nicolas Gaitan, according to reports.

The Argentina international is believed to be looking to leave the Spanish capital this month in search of game time, having made just 12 appearances for Diego Simeone's sided this season.

Marca claim the host of Premier League clubs are all looking at the 29-year-old, with Everton and Southampton eyeing a permanent deal and Watford and West Ham looking at a loan.

Altletico are believed to value Gaitan at £18m.

West Ham United are reported to have had a £5m bid for midfielder Harry Arter rejected by AFC Bournemouth .

The Sun claim the Cherries rate the Ireland international at £10m however, and are "angry" at the low offer.

The report also claims Bournemouth boss Eddie Howe is keen for Arter to stay at the south coast club, despite the 28-year-old making just 11 Premier League starts this season.

Arter - who has been with the Cherries since 2010 - is thought to be keen on joining West Ham, who see him as the homegrown replacement for Mark Noble in central midfield.

Finally, Burnley have signed Tottenham Hotspur winger Georges-Kevin Nkoudou on loan for the rest of the season.

The 22-year-old has made six appearances for Spurs this season, and will now likely be available for the Clarets' trip to Crystal Palace on Saturday.

On signing for Burnley, the winger said: "I know the manager likes young players and players who go forward, so it suits my character to come here and I am happy to work with him.

"I hope to help the club. If I can, I will - but the last word is with the manager.

"I am ready to play and waiting on the starting blocks. If the manager puts me on the pitch I will to everything on the pitch."