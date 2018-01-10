The video will start in 8 Cancel

Manchester United are eyeing a January move for Paris Saint-German star Lucas Moura, according to reports.

The Independent claim the Brazilian winger's representatives are aiming to earn him a switch to one of the Premier League's top four sides, with United the likeliest.

The newspaper claim Mourinho would be keen on a deal should the Red Devils be able to land him on a cut-price fee of around 15m euros, with Moura a different style of player to summer top-target Ivan Perisic.

United have looked at Moura in the past, but the Brazilian chose PSG over the Premier League side.

But with the winger limited to just five Ligue Un appearances this year, he could well be looking for a new challenge in January.

Juventus midfielder Sami Khedira has urged the Italian giants to sign Liverpool 's Emre Can.

The former Real Madrid man wants Juve to sign his countryman in the summer, with the holding midfielder's Anfield contract finishing up.

He told Juventus TV: "Emre Can is a player I know well. Emre of course is a really good player, he can move and he is powerful and talented.

"But of course he has to learn. If there is a possibility to sign this player then I think Juve has to use this chance.

"I think he is a free agent in this summer period and if I am a manager, I would try to sign him."

Everton have becomes favourites to sign Arsenal winger Theo Walcott, according to reports.

The Daily Mail claim the Toffees are keen on the forward and are weighing up a £20m deal for the speedster.

Walcott has made just five Premier League appearances for the Gunners so far this season, but is yet to find the net.

The Englishman's Arsenal contract expires next summer.

Finally, Stoke City have reportedly made contact with Martin O'Neill as they search for a new manager.

The Potters parted company with Mark Hughes after the FA Cup defeat to Coventry City, with Stoke looking for a new man to steer the club out of the Premier League relegation scrap.

And the Daily Telegraph claim the north west club "have made a move" for the Republic of Ireland boss, though there has been no confirmation from the club.