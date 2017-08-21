Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Zlatan Ibrahimovic is set to re-sign for Manchester United after coming back from injury, according to The Manchester Evening News.

The club and player were set to activate a one-year option clause to stay at the end of his 12-month deal last season but the plans were wrecked when the striker tore his anterior cruciate knee ligament in a Europa League Quarter-Final tie in April.

However, the Swedish superstar vowed to return “even stronger” after the injury and a deal now looks to be in place for the 35-year-old to return to Old Trafford.

Meanwhile, London rivals Tottenham Hotspur and Chelsea look set to go head-to-head for the capture of Everton youngster Ross Barkley.

The Telegraph are reporting Spurs are preparing a £20m bid for the 23-year-old, despite the fact he is currently sidelined for three months after tearing his hamstring in training.

But, despite leading the chase for much of the summer, Chelsea are also expected to table their own bid for the player.

Elsewhere, Crystal Palace are one of five clubs tracking Barcelona forward Munir El Haddadi, according to TalkSport.

The 21-year-old is struggling for first-team action at the Spanish giants and is reportedly being tracked by the Eagles as well as Alaves, Deportivo La Coruna, Roma and Sampdoria.

And finally, The Daily Mail are reporting Swansea City have had a bid accepted for Hull City midfielder Sam Clucas and expect the transfer to be completed within the next 48 hours.

The 26-year-old is expected to agree personal terms and have a medical on Wednesday following the Swans Carabao Cup tie at MK Dons the previous evening.

The deal is expected to be worth £15m with another potential £1.5m in add-ons as Paul Clement look to bolster their squad after last week's club-record sale of Gylfi Sigurdsson to Everton for £45m.