Manchester United are looking to make a last minute swoop for out-of-favour attacking midfielder Arda Turan, according to TalkSport.

The Turkish international is almost certain to leave Barcelona this summer and although Galatasaray are favourites to land him, Jose Mourinho is also keen on the star.

There is also long-standing interest from Arsenal for the attacking midfielder who has struggled to make an impression at the Nou Camp since joining in 2015.

According to the Daily Mail, Chelsea's attempts at capturing Juventus left-back Alex Sandro have been dealt a blow.

Blues boss Antonio Conte has pursued the Brazilian defender for much of the summer despite the Italian club continually claiming the player is not for sale.

And the media outlet go on to say the Serie A side will even reject a world-record fee for a defender should one come from the Premier League champions.

Meanwhile, Gareth Barry is undergoing a medical at West Bromwich Albion ahead of a proposed move from Everton, Press Association Sport understands.

The 36-year-old midfielder is expected to sign a 12-month contract at The Hawthorns with an option of a further year.

An ankle injury saw him miss the Toffee's opening Premier League game against Stoke City at the weekend but the problem is not expected to complicate any potential deal.

West London Sport are reporting Fulham are set to tie up a deal to sign winger Sheyi Ojo on loan from Liverpool.

The highly-rated youngster has also been linked with Middlesbrough, Newcastle United and Derby County but the Cottagers appear to have won the race for his signature.

The 20-year-old has made eight Premier League appearances for the Reds since signing from MK Dons back in 2011.

Elsewhere, Hull City have rejected an improved £10million offer from Premier League side Burnley for midfielder Sam Clucas.

The Tigers, determined to keep hold of Clucas after the departure of seven key players already this summer, were reported to have turned down an initial bid for the 26-year-old last week.

A Hull spokesman confirmed to Press Association Sport that Burnley's latest approach had been rebuffed.

And finally, Aston Villa boss Steve Bruce is planning an audacious move for Arsenal's Jack Wilshere.

The Mirror are claiming Villa are hoping a big contract and bonuses could tempt the midfielder to take a step down to the SkyBet Championship.

Gunners boss Arsène Wenger has already told the 25-year-old can leave the club if the right offer comes with the player having one year left on his current deal.