Premier League rivals Crystal Palace and Newcastle United are on alert after Benfica said they would consider offers for winger Andre Carrillo.

TalkSport write the 26-year-old Peruvian is out of favour at the Portuguese club but has a contract there until 2021.

Meanwhile, The Daily Express reports Manchester United have agreed a £27m fee with Paris Saint Germain for Ivory Coast right back Serge Aurier.

The transfer though is dependent on whether the 24-year-old's conviction for assaulting a police officer is overturned on appeal next week.

The defender was previously banned from entering the UK to play Arsenal in the Champions League last year as a result of the conviction.

Elsewhere, Tony Pulis is looking to make Leicester City midfielder Matty James his fourth signing of the summer, according to the Leicester Mercury .

West Bromwich Albion have suffered a plague of injuries and lost captain, Darren Fletcher to Stoke City.

James, who was injured for the Foxes' title winning season and spent last year on loan at Barnsley, skippered Leicester against the Baggies in a friendly in the Asia Trophy.

And finally, Brighton Hove Albion want to sign Middlesbrough's 25-year-old midfielder, Adam Forshaw - Chris Hughton wants to strengthen his options in the middle of the park after missing out on a number of deals so far this summer, writes Mail Online .