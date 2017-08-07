Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Newcastle United have failed in a bid to sign Stoke City striker Joselu, according to reports.

The Mirror claimed the Toon bid around £12m for the former Real Madrid man, but the Stoke Sentinel say the club regarded the Magpies' bid as derisory - suggesting it was a figure of £5.75m.

Stoke bought the forward for the same price from Hannover 96 two years ago and are looking to make a profit on the Spaniard.

That may not happen however, with Joselu netting just nine goals over the last two seasons.

One inbound at the Potteries could be Schalke winger Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting.

Stoke sold winger Marko Arnautovic to West Ham earlier in the summer and Mark Hughes has been searching for a replacement.

And Choupo-Moting looks set to fill the void, being available on a free transfer having left the Bundesliga outfit at the end of last season.

The Cameroon international is reportedly ready to sign a three-year deal at the Bet365 Stadium.

Video Loading Video Unavailable Click to play Tap to play The video will start in 8 Cancel Play now

Brighton have smashed their transfer record to sign PSV midfielder Davy Propper.

The Seagulls had already broken their transfer record once this summer when signing Maty Ryan for £5.2m from Valencia, but have reportedly paid nearly double that for the Dutch international.

Propper netted 10 goals in PSV's title-winning season of 2015/16 and has been handed four caps for the Dutch national side.

The 25-year-old has signed a four-year deal at Brighton.

Finally, Liverpool midfielder Philippe Coutinho is believed to be a transfer target of both Barcelona and PSG.

The Catalan club are reportedly looking at Coutinho as a replacement for Neymar, who joined the Parisian outfit in a world record transfer last week.

But Le Parisien claim Paris Saint-Germain also want the Brazilian and could be ready to offer a whopping £100m bid for the 25-year-old.