Newcastle United have been linked with a move for former Toon hero Loic Remy.

The Chronicle claim the North East club are considering re-signing the 30-year-old who had an unsuccessful loan spell at Crystal Palace last season.

Remy left spent the 2013/14 season on loan at Newcastle from QPR, scoring 14 goals in 26 appearances for the Magpies.

His good form led to Chelsea signing the forward the following season, but Remy has struggled for game time at Stamford Bridge and is likely to leave the London club this summer.

One target the Toon may miss out on is West Ham goalkeeper Adrian.

The Spaniard is thought to be on the radar of both Newcastle and Crystal Palace , but Hammers boss Slaven Bilic is keen on keeping the stopper at the London Stadium to compete with Manchester City loanee Joe Hart for the number 1 shirt.

Bilic told football.london: "I spoke with Randolph and Adrian and we were more than happy with them. We wanted to keep one of them to have three keepers. It was not necessary to sell either of them. Nobody wants to be third choice, of course.

"Now that Randy went to Middlesbrough. It's Joe and Adrian and the situation with Adrian is that we would love to keep him. We rate him, we like him, we would like to offer him a new contract and hopefully he is going to accept it and stay."

Watford boss Marco Silva wants at least four more signings through the door at Vicarage Road this summer as he prepares a squad for his first full season in the Premier League.

The Hornets have made five signings already this window, with Tom Cleverley, Will Hughes, Daniel Bachmann, Kiko Femenia and Nathaniel Chalobah joining, but Silva is keen to continue to bolster his squad.

He told FourFourTwo: "We need more players on our roster.

"We have some targets in our mind. We need to do four, five, six moves in the market.

"It’s better for everyone if we have 95 per cent of our roster complete, that's better for the coach."

Finally, Gareth Bale's agent has rubbished reports of the Welshman joining Manchester United .

Speculation surfaced after Real Madrid were linked with a move for Monaco wonderkid Kylian Mbappe, but Bale's agent - Jonathan Barnett - has denied rumours of such a move.

He told BBC Sport: "It's a ridiculous, stupid story."