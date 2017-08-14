Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Udinese goalkeeper Orestis Karnezis will move to Newcastle United , Watford or Crystal Palace this summer, according to his agent.

The greek international has been heavily linked to the Hornets this transfer window after a string of strong performances for the Serie A side, but his future is still shrouded in doubt.

A deal looked in place at Napoli, but the southern Italian side are now set to keep Pepe Reina as first choice stopper and Karnezis' agent, Vlasileiss Panagiotakis, has said that he will now not be moving to Naples - and singled out three Premier League teams the keeper is likely to join.

He told CalcioNapoli24: "He'll play for Watford, Newcastle or Crystal Palace. Links to Napoli are dead."

Tony Pulis is open to offers for West Brom forward Nacer Chadli, according to reports.

The Baggies boss is ready to listen to bids for their record signing, who refused to adhere to the gruelling pre-season training regime in Austria over the summer, leading to him staying in the UK away from the rest of the squad.

Swansea City have been linked with a £20m move for the midfielder should Gylfi Sigurdsson's £50m move to Everton come to fruition this transfer window, and Pulis admitted he would talk to the Swans should such a bid be tabled.

He told the Birmingham Mail: "It's been publicised that Swansea are interested in Nacer – if they are, we’ll deal with Swansea.

"At the moment Nacer is with us and I hope he stays with us."

One linked inbound player West Brom may miss out on is Crystal Palace defender Joel Ward, whose own goal at the weekend will go down in history as Huddersfield Town's first in the Premier League.

The 27-year-old is thought to have turned down a new contract at Selhurst Park earlier this week, but Palace manager Frank de Boer has warned off any interest in the centre-half.

"Joel Ward is an example for a club like Crystal Palace," he told the Croydon Advertiser.

"He always gives 200 per cent and every manager wants that type of player in the squad."

Finally, Chelsea are confident of pushing through a deal for Arsenal star Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain.

The Evening Standard claim the Blues are confident of agreeing a £35m fee for the midfielder, despite no such fee as yet being agreed.

Liverpool are also believed to be interested in the 23-year-old who has one year left on his Gunners contract.