Manchester United is Gareth Bale's destination of choice this month after the Real Madrid star reportedly told the Spanish champions he wanted to move to Old Trafford.

Don Balon claim the Welsh winger is determined to join Jose Mourinho in the Premier League after a disappointing 12 months at the Santiago Bernabeu.

The outlet suggests Bale has been speaking to the Red Devils in private to orchestrate the move, but has now told Real president Florentino Perez that he will be playing for United.

The Spanish source also claim Bale is willing to take a pay cut to make the move happen.

West Ham United striker Andy Carroll has told the Irons he is unable to train amid interest from Chelsea due to an injury, according to reports.

The Mirror claim the former Newcastle United and Liverpool man is refusing to train with his teammates, despite scans suggesting there is nothing wrong with his ankle.

Carroll became a shock target for Chelsea last week, with Antonio Conte reportedly looking for a target man to add to the Blues' squad.

The 29-year-old has been blighted by injuries over recent seasons, with Carroll only managing 59 league starts for West Ham since joining permanently in 2013.

Watford boss Marco Silva will not sell any of his players this month, despite a number of Hornets being linked with moves away from Vicarage Road.

Stars Troy Deeny, Richarlison and Etienne Capoue have all been linked with other sides over the transfer window, but the Portuguese manager is adamant his key men will stay at the north London club.

He said: “What I can tell you is the feedback I have with our board is that no one will leave.

"We know the market is impossible if something happens but with the number of injuries doesn’t make sense if you sell players.

“I hope we can improve our roster, not sell any players.”

Finally, Leicester City boss Claude Puel is considering making Aleksandar Dragovic's loan stay with the Foxes from Bayer Leverkusen a permanent one.

The Austria international has helped the 2015/16 Premier League champions to four consecutive clean sheets since the injury to Wes Morgan gave him a chance in the team, and that could lead to Frenchman Puel handing him a permanent contract.

The manager told the Leicester Mercury: "We will see. At the moment he is on loan, we will see at the end of the season if he stays with us or not.

“It is important for him and all the players to continue his hard work in training and in games, and show their quality.

“It is competition between players because we have a good squad and we will see at the end.”