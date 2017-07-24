Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Swansea City and Brighton and Hove Albion are battling it out over Arsenal full-back Carl Jenkinson.

The Gunners will allow the right-back to leave this summer after falling behind Hector Bellerin and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain in the pecking order at the Emirates, with the Daily Mail claiming the Swans and the Seagulls will go head-to-head over his signature.

The 25-year-old was also a target for Newcastle United boss Rafa Benitez, but the paper claims the Spaniard has cooled his interest in Jenkinson.

The full-back has a year left on his deal in north London, but is expected to leave this summer.

Crystal Palace midfielder Yohan Cabaye is the subject of interest from Ligue 1 side Marseille, according to reports.

The Frenchman left PSG and the French top tier for the Eagles in 2015 having joined the then Ligue 1 champions form Newcastle United a season earlier.

But the Sun claim he could be headed back to his homeland this summer with the 31-year-old a transfer target for L'OM.

Cabaye has just one year left on his Selhurst Park deal, so if Palace wanted to cash in on the midfielder, this summer would be the time to sell.

Turkish side Antalyaspor are in talks to sign Arsenal midfielder Jack Wilshere, according to the club's president.

Wilshere had been linked with a move to Huddersfield Town earlier in the transfer window, but could now be on his way to Turkey's top flight.

The injury-prone midfielder could cost the Super Lig side too much however, and president Ali Safak Ozturk is not overly confident a deal will materialise.

He told the Daily Mail: "We made an enquiry and are in talks but Arsenal want a lot for Wilshere. It will be a difficult move to pull off."

Finally, Manchester City have completed the record signing of 23-year-old France international Benjamin Mendy.

The French left-back joins the Sky Blues for £52m, making him the world's most expensive defender.

The former Monaco man follows fellow full-backs Danilo and Kyle Walker through the door at the Etihad, with City's spending now more than £200m this this summer.

Mendy has signed a five-year deal in Manchester.