Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Swansea City have been told by the football authorities why their late bid to sign Andy Yiadom after the transfer deadline failed.

The Swans had submitted paperwork to the Premier League and Football Association to ask for a two-hour extension in their bid to sign Yiadom, but the papers were not received in time to beat the 11pm deadline.

The Swans had been linked to the Barnsley full back over most of the summer, but looked set to miss out on him after he undertook a medical at Huddersfield Town .

The 25-year-old failed the medical with the Terriers however, but the Swans were too late to snap him up on deadline day.

Former Crystal Palace goalkeeper Kleton Perntreou claims the Eagles released him from the squad to make room for a free transfer.

The former Hibernian stopper joined Palace in 2015, but failed to make an appearance for the south London side.

And, after a disappointing deadline day for the Eagles, Perntreou was released by Frank de Boer - with the keeper claiming it was done to free up a spot for a free transfer.

The 22-year-old told the South London Press: "I got told by the club officials that they needed to free up a space in the 25 man squad for a new signing that should be coming in the next few days."

Former Manchester City right back Bacary Sagna has been the free agent most linked to Palace in the last few days.

Former West Ham United star has admitted to being a "d**khead" in order to push through a move away from the London Stadium.

Payet left West Ham in late January having refused to play for the side in two weeks and the 30-year-old admitted to So Foot that it was his stubbornness that forced boss Slaven Bilic into selling.

He said: “I know how to be a d**khead. It’s one of my specialties. It’s a little game. When I want to p*ss everyone off, I do it.

“My managers understood that: when I sulk, they talk to me. It’s a way for me to be heard. Those who know me play along, and in the end it goes well.”

Finally, Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger has called for an end to the January transfer window.

In an interview with beIN Sports, the Gunners boss complained that players tapped up over the summer cannot concentrate on playing for their clubs in the first half of the season if a move doesn't materialise - leaving them in limbo.

He said: "The players who do not play or the players who are tapped up in October they already start again to think 'where do I go in January?'. That's not a way to be on board with a football club. I believe we have to realise that.

"We are here to entertain people and you can do that with people who are really on board together, to achieve something together and not every minute that it doesn't go well to think 'where can I go next?'

"I believe that we have to bring some decency. We all complain today that it has become too much a business, but we can do something about it. We have that responsibility in the game."