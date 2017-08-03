Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Swansea City are interested in signing former Tottenham Hotspur star Nacer Chadli from West Bromwich Albion - according to reports.

BBC Sport claims Paul Clement is keen on the Belgian winger who reportedly fell out with Baggies boss Tony Pulis earlier in the summer.

The argument led to Chadli not travelling to West Brom's Austria training camp, with the 28-year-old staying in the UK and undertaking his own training regime.

The Swans were keen on the midfielder last season before his switch to the Baggies, but with Gylfi Sigurdsson's future very much in doubt, the midlands club are monitoring their former target.

Watford are keen on securing the services of Everton winger Aaron Lennon.

The former Tottenham man has struggled for game time at Goodison Park since his switch in 2015, and the forward has not made an appearances since his was detained under the Mental Health Act back in April.

Now back in training with the Toffees, Watford have opened up talks over the signing of Lennon, according to the Liverpool Echo.

The Hornets are believed to want a temporary deal for the ex-England winger, while Everton are believed to be pushing for a permanent switch.

Newcastle United face competition to sign Arsenal outcast Lucas Perez.

Rumours of the Toon's interest in Spanish striker have been floated all transfer window, but any deal could be scuppered by the host of clubs out for Perez's signature.

The forward's agent, Rodrigo Fernandez Lovelle, this week spoke to AS about the vast interest in his client.

He said: "Two clubs in Spain have already contacted Perez for a transfer, Sevilla also want to sign him, and a German team and Fenerbahce are negotiating to sign the player."

Finally, ex- Liverpool striker Michael Owen believes the Reds can resist Barcelona's advances for star man Philippe Coutinho, despite the Catalan club reportedly looking at the Brazilian as a replacement for Neymar.

Barca have already had a £72m bid for Coutinho rejected, but are likely to return for the attacking midfielder should his countryman leave.

But Owen told the Daily Post he believes Liverpool an resist the La Liga giants.

He said: “The news going around Spain is obviously fuel to the fire if the Neymar deal goes ahead – the speculation becomes intensive (regarding a) Coutinho move.

“But he was happy enough a short while ago to sign a long-term deal and since then the club have qualified for the Champions League and strengthened the team.

“I think they played a really good move in signing him to a long contract because if the worst came they would get a lot of money for him, but I don’t see it happening.

“Other than Coutinho not being happy I can’t see how there is going to be a deal. It’s inevitable that a lot of good players want to ply their trade in Spain but the situation with the length of contract has to count for something.”