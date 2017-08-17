The video will start in 8 Cancel

Tottenham Hotspur look set to make their first signing of the summer with the capture of Ajax's Davinson Sanchez, according to The Telegraph.

The media outlet report the central defender is not present at Ajax's team hotel ahead of the Dutch side's Europa League Play-Off against Rosenborg tonight as Spurs attempted to secure his signature.

The North Londoners are willing to pay around £28m up front with a potential £14m in add-ons with the only likely delay being how quickly the fee will be paid by Spurs.

Meanwhile, after selling Gylfi Sigurdsson to Everton for £45m yesterday, Swansea City are looking to strengthen their squad by signing Hull City's Sam Clucas.

The Hull Daily Mail go on to say Burnley are also in the hunt for the midfielder's services but the Swans have now made a tentative enquiry as well.

It remains to be seen whether the Premier League outfit will follow that up with a firm bid but it is believed the 26-year-old is a firm favourite of boss Paul Clement.

Elsewhere, Manchester United may turn their attentions away from Inter Milan's Ivan Perisic and make a move for Monaco's Thomas Lemar.

The Daily Record claim Jose Mourinho has made signing an explosive attacker a priority with Lemar likely to command a fee of around £54.4m if the French side allow him to leave.

And finally, Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola is targeting West Bromwich Albion defender Jonny Evans.

The former Manchester United player could join the small number of players to have appeared for both City and United if a deal can be agreed with the Baggies.

According to several reports, the Baggies have turned down an £18million bid from City for the 29-year-old, after a £10million offer from Leicester was also rejected.