Arsenal forward Alexis Sanchez will complete a switch to Manchester City "in the coming days", according to reports.

Gerard Romero - a Spanish journalist at radio station Moguts pel Barca, claims the deal is done and will be confirmed this week.

Romero tweeted: "Alexis Sanchez will be Manchester City player in the coming days."

The news comes after reports from Chilean journalist Maks Cardenas that Sanchez does want to leave the Gunners, but Arsene Wenger was delaying any deal.

Chelsea are believed to be weighing up a cash-plus-player deal for Juventus centre-back Leonardo Bonucci.

The Sun claim Antonio Conte is ready to offer the Italian giants Nemanja Matic plus £48m to land the services of the defender.

The Metro also claim Manchester City are interested in bringing in Bonucci, but will face a battle to bring him in this summer.

According to the paper, Bonucci and Massimilano Allegri had a number of rows over the course of the season and the Juve boss is now open to selling the 30-year-old.

Manchester United are reportedly ready to finally sell David De Gea to Real Madrid this season.

Spanish outlet Marca claim the Champions League winners will aim to wrap up a deal for the keeper this week to avoid any repeat of the last transfer debacle.

In the summer of 2015 De Gea was due to join Madrid, but the paperwork was not done in time, leaving the keeper in limbo at Old Trafford.

Marca claim this time United and Real laid the ground work for any deal ahead of the Champions League final, with both clubs now only needing to ratify the deal.

Finally, former Shakhtar Donetsk manager Mircea Lucescu has urged Douglas Costa to join Juventus this summer amid Liverpool and Tottenham interest.

Costa's former boss told Tuttosport: “He ‘hears’ where the space is and knows where to position himself for a shot. In Germany, he’s taken another leap in quality.

“When I was coaching him, he really wanted a transfer to a top club. I remember how it was when he left. He thanked me and later gave me his Bayern shirt. He’s a great player and a good lad, but he needs an environment that stimulates him. If you ask me, I’d tell him to go to Juve."

Squawka report that both the Reds and Spurs held an interest in Costa, with Liverpool now turning their attentions to Roma's Mohamed Salah.