Barcelona are reportedly in advanced talks to sign Manchester United target Nelson Semedo.

United were favourites to sign the Portuguese as part of a double-swoop for him and Victor Lindelof, but Record now claim Barcelona will sign the full-back.

The Portuguese newspaper claims the Spanish giants are in talks with Semedo over a switch, with the Catalan side without a right-back since Dani Alves left for Juventus last season.

United could therefore miss out on the 23-year-old, who is valued at around £30m.

Liverpool are in talks with Roma over a potential move for winger Mohamed Salah.

The Liverpool Echo have reported the Reds are currently negotiating with the 24-year-old's agent - Ramy Abbas - who flew to England on Tuesday.

Salah, who turned down Liverpool for Chelsea in 2014, would likely become the club's record signing should a deal be done, eclipsing the £35m the Reds paid for Andy Carroll.

The Egyptian is however one of a number of targets for Jurgen Klopp this summer and the transfer record could be smashed several times over the coming months.

Juventus legend Gianluigi Buffon has admitted that three Premier League clubs tried to sign him over his career.

Both Arsene Wenger and Sir Alex Ferguson attempted to sign the goalkeeper for Arsenal and Manchester United respectively, while Manchester City also made an enquiry after the club was taken over by Sheikh Mansour.

“From what I know, there have been three serious times when English clubs made an approach for me,” Buffon told Sky Sports.

“I know Alex Ferguson and Arsene Wenger asked about me.”

“When Manchester City was taken over, I know they approached Juventus.”

Finally, Newcastle United are hoping to secure the signing of Tammy Abraham over the weekend.

The Chelsea youngster had been attracting interest from both Leicester City and Brighton , but the Toon are hoping to wrap up a season-long loan deal in the coming days.

The Chronicle claim Abraham could well become Newcastle's second signing of the summer, after snapping up loanee Christian Atsu on a permanent deal last week.

Abraham netted 26 goals for Bristol City in the Championship last season.