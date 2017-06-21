Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Bayern Munich have dismissed rumours linking star striker Robert Lewandowski to a move to Manchester United and Chelsea .

The Poland international has been linked with a move to the Premier League over the last couple of days, but Bayern have move quickly to quash any speculation regarding the Bundesliga's player of the season.

A statement released by the club reads: "Robert Lewandowski has a contract with FC Bayern, which he recently extended to 2021.

"Bayern are not thinking about any move for Lewandowski. There are no talks with other clubs, and there will not be.

"If other clubs negotiate with a player who still has a long-term contract, they risk punishment from FIFA.

"The player's agent also assured us that he did not hold talks with another club."

(Photo: Action Images / Paul Childs)

Roma are believed to have made an approach for Stoke City winger Xherdan Shaqiri.

Gazzetta dello Sport claim the Italian side have contacted the Potters over a potential move for the Swiss international who joined Stoke two years ago.

Shaqiri could well be being lined up as a replacement for Roma winger Mohamed Salah, who is en route to Liverpool for a medical at the Merseyside club.

The diminutive winger has scored five goals for Stoke this season, and netted one of the goals of the tournament at Euro 2016 last summer.

Watford are closing in on an £8m deal for Derby County midfielder Will Hughes.

The Telegraph claim the England Under 21 international will sign for the Hornets in the coming days after Marco Silva offered him a shot at Premier League football.

Liverpool and Arsenal have regularly scouted Hughes since his debut at Derbu aged 16, but Vicarage Road looks to be the youngster's next destination.

The deal is claimed to be worth an initial £8m, which could increase to £10m after add-ons.

Finally, Luis Suarez is believed to have talked Lionel Messi out of a move to Manchester City .

Spanish outlet Mundo Deportivo claim the Argentinian was keen on joining Pep Guardiola at City before the ex-Liverpool man made him reconsider.

The report claims Messi wanted to leave, but Barca stood firm over his 250m euro release clause and executives from the Catalan club flew to Miami to speak to the star's father, Jorge.

It is claimed that after the initial talks and several heart-to-heart conversations with Suarez, Messi decided to stay at the Camp Nou.