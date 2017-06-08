Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Diego Costa has revealed Chelsea boss Antonio Conte does not want him at Stamford Bridge, with the Italian manager telling the Spaniard via text message.

After Spain's 2-2 draw with Colombia on Wednesday, Costa - who scored 20 goals last season to help Chelsea to the Premier League title - told the BBC: "I'm a Chelsea player, but they do not want me there.

"Antonio Conte has told me by message that I do not follow at Chelsea and that's it. Conte said he did not count on me for next season.

He added: "My relationship with the coach has been bad this season. It's a shame, I've already forwarded the message to Chelsea people to decide.

"You have to find a team."

Leicester City have agreed a deal with Fenerbahce to sell Nigeria forward Ahmed Musa - according to reports.

Turkish newspaper Gunes claim Musa has agreed to join the Turkish club, with talks between the two sides now open.

The forward joined Leicester for £16m from CSKA Moscow last summer, but he has failed to find his feet in the Premier League.

Despite scoring a brace against Barcelona in a pre-season friendly, Musa managed just four goal in 31 appearances for the Foxes.

Manchester City have completed the signing of goalkeeper Ederson from Benfica.

The 23-year-old keeper has signed on a six-year deal, with the Sky Blues paying a massive £34.7m for his services.

That makes Ederson the most expensive goalkeeper in the world, eclipsing the £32.6m Juventus paid Parma for Gianluigi Buffon in 2001.

The stopper will become a City player when the deal is ratified on July 1.

Newcastle United have been quoted £12m for Manchester City midfielder Fabian Delph.

The Telegraph claim Pep Guardiola will allow the former Aston Villa man to leave the Etihad this summer, but wants £12m for the combative midfielder - a £4m increase on what City paid Villa for him in 2015.

Delph has three years left on his City contract, with the paper claiming the Manchester side are reluctant to let him leave on loan.

West Brom and Stoke City are also believed to be interested.