Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Cristiano Ronaldo will not be making a fairy tale return to Manchester United this summer, according to the Daily Mirror.

The Premier League giants have decided to turn their back on the Portuguese superstar to concentrate on signing Real Madrid team-mate Alvaro Morata.

Spain international Morata is the cheaper option with a £65million price tag rather than the £175m Ronaldo would command.

After re-signing for the Spanish giants for £26m last year Morata has struggled to stake a claim in the first team this campaign.

Meanwhile, Arsenal are reportedly leading the race to sign Barcelona midfielder Arda Turan, according to Spanish media outlet Marca.

The Gunners have apparently lodged a £26.3m bid for the £30-year old who has been left frustrated by a lack of first-team opportunities at the Nou Camp.

But with three years left on his contract, the fee may not be enough while any deal could be further complicated by Barcelona’s pursuit of Hector Bellerin.

Another player who could be leaving the Emirates is Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain with the Daily Mirror reporting Chelsea are lining-up a move.

The 23-year-old is already being targeted by Liverpool and Manchester City as he head into the final year of his current deal.

The versatile midfield is not currently a guaranteed starter for Arsene Wenger’s side and could move elsewhere in search of regular playing time.

Elsewhere, Newcastle United's pursuit of Montpellier's Ryad Boudebouz has reportedly been given a boost after Lyon cooled their interest, according to TalkSport.

The Algeria midfielder is expected to leave the French club this summer with a potential number of suitors for his £13m signature.

As well as the Magpies, Lazio and Bayer Leverkusen, Lyon were reportedly interested but have decided to pull out to focus on alternative targets.

Press Association Sport understands West Bromwich Albion have resurrected a £12m move for Southampton's Jay Rodriguez.

The 27-year-old has been a long-term target for Baggies boss Tony Pulis with the player struggling for game time since suffering a serious knee injury back in 2014.

Albion are looking for new firepower after relying on Salomon Rondon and Hal Robson-Kanu as their only two strikers for the majority of last season.

And finally, Brighton & Hove Albion are in talks with FC Ingolstadt 04 about signing left-back Markus Suttner, according to Sky Sports.

It is believed the Bundesliga club have rejected an initial offer for the Austria international, but newly-promoted Brighton remain interested.