Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Liverpool FC have seen off competition from a number of Premier League rivals for the signature of Southampton FC defender Virgil van Dijk.

According to The Mirror, the Dutchman has held talks with Manchester City and Chelsea FC as well as the Reds but has decided to join the latter.

A fee or personal terms are yet to be agreed between both parties but a deal in the region of £60m is set to make the 25-year-old the most expensive defender in world football.

Elsewhere, Newcastle United are close to completing the loan signing of Chelsea forward Tammy Abraham.

It was initially thought the 19-year-old, who spent last season on-loan at SkyBet Championship outfit Bristol City, would join the Magpies last week.

However, a delay in the move suggested the striker was weighing up options from other clubs including Brighton & Hove Albion with the Telegraph reporting the move to St James' Park was very much on.

Staying with Chelsea and Baba Rahman could also be on his way out of Stamford Bridge - to Everton.

According to the Liverpool ECHO, the Blues were looking at the defender as cover for long-term injury lay-off Seamus Coleman.

The Premier League champions paid German side FC Augsburg £14m for Rahman in 2015 but after 23 appearances in his debut season was sent out on loan to Schalke 04 last campaign.

However, a serious knee injury while on international duty cut short his appearances with doubts still remaining over his overall fitness.

Meanwhile, Manchester United are considering selling goalkeeper David de Gea to Real Madrid for £22m in part exchange for striker Alvaro Morata.

The 26-year-old stopper has long been admired by the Spanish giants with Sky Sports suggesting Old Trafford supremo Jose Mourinho may be open to a swap deal.

And finally, Spanish side Villarreal have joined Everton, Newcastle and Southampton in the race for Sporting Lisbon defender Ruben Semedo.

The 23-year-old is expected to be sold for around £15m this summer with Rafa Benitez's Magpies particularly keen on the centre-back.

However, according to Spanish newspaper AS, Villarreal have waded into the transfer battle to try and make a deal happen.

The La Liga are looking for a new centre-back after Mateo Musacchio agreed to join AC Milan and Semedo fits the bill for the Spanish side.